Ethan Hawke on ‘Blaze’ and why he’s uneasy about his own fame

The allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a teenager, while both were in high school, has thrown his confirmation up in the air. The Senate wants to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual misconduct. A Monday hearing with both Ford and Kavanaugh is being talked about. It’s a big story with echoes of the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings.
Guests:
Emily Bazelon, New York Times Magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)
More:
The “Kavanaugh in Crisis” Edition
Anita Hill: How to Get the Kavanaugh Hearings Right