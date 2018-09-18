ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Ethan Hawke on ‘Blaze’ and why he’s uneasy about his own fame

Ethan Hawke’s latest movie, “Blaze,” is about little-known country folk singer Blaze Foley. Foley struggled for years, writing and performing in anonymity. Foley was shot and killed in 1989, at age 39.

Sep 18, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Should an allegation of sexual misconduct at a high school party disqualify Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court? 5 MIN

The allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted a teenager, while both were in high school, has thrown his confirmation up in the air. The Senate wants to hear from Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual misconduct. A Monday hearing with both Ford and Kavanaugh is being talked about. It’s a big story with echoes of the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas hearings.

Guests:
Emily Bazelon, New York Times Magazine / Yale Law School (@EmilyBazelon)

More:
The “Kavanaugh in Crisis” Edition
Anita Hill: How to Get the Kavanaugh Hearings Right

It’s tricky making weed ads unattractive to kids 5 MIN

Federal, state and local government restrict ads for tobacco and alcohol products. They’re figuring out how to do the same with newly legalized recreational cannabis in California, and specifically looking at how to ensure that weed ads don’t appeal to kids and teens.


Photo of a cannabis billboard by Michell Eloy.

Guests:
Michell Eloy, Producer, 'Press Play'

More:
Now that recreational marijuana is legal, what should advertising look like?

Why the 2018 Emmys were not must-see TV 5 MIN

At Monday night’s Emmys, there were a lot of jokes about the lack of diversity in TV; many awards for Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel;” and a marriage proposal. We get a recap.

Guests:
Todd VanDerWerff, culture editor for Vox.com (@tvoti)
Eric Deggans, NPR (@Deggans)

Ethan Hawke on his new film about folk singer Blaze Foley 5 MIN

Ethan Hawke’s latest movie, “Blaze,” is about little-known country folk singer Blaze Foley. Foley struggled for years, writing and performing in anonymity. Foley was shot and killed in 1989, at age 39.


Ethan Hawke at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Ethan Hawke, actor

CREDITS

Ethan Hawke at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Now that recreational marijuana is legal, what should advertising look like?
For The Curious Blog

Now that recreational marijuana is legal, what should advertising look like? Just east of West Hollywood, right before the iconic Sunset Strip, a MedMen billboard looms over pedestrians and al fresco diners eating burgers at nearby cafe. The billboard features a… Read More

Sep 18, 2018

More California moms-to-be are using cannabis, but is it safe?
For The Curious Blog

More California moms-to-be are using cannabis, but is it safe? It’s been almost one year since both California and Los Angeles legalized recreational marijuana sales. But new research shows that as California’s stance on cannabis has shifted in recent years,… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame
For The Curious Blog

Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame Juanita Rivera was diagnosed with Valley Fever in January. Since then, she’s lost most of her hair and had to quit her job as a home care worker in Ventura.… Read More

Sep 17, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed