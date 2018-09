Last year, more than 70,000 people died from drug overdoses, mostly from opioids, including prescription painkillers such as OxyContin, Vicodin, and Fentanyl. Drug overdoses have become the number one cause of death for Americans under age 50. Many more people are struggling with addiction and recovery. One of those is former White House staffer Ryan Hampton. He spent 10 years as an addict. He’s now in long-term recovery.

Guests:

Ryan Hampton, author of “American Fix: Inside the Opioid Addiction Crisis and How to End It”