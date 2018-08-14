How bees play a crucial role in our food chain

Santa Monica is in the process of selecting vendors for a new scooter program that it hopes to launch in September. Last Friday, a committee suggested Uber and Lyft get the deal -- not Bird or Lime, the two scooter companies that have been in Santa Monica since the start. Unhappy about the move, Bird has turned off all its scooters in Santa Monica, and it’s encouraging riders to protest at City Hall. The City Council will announce vendors on August 30.

Guests:

David Estrada, chief legal officer, Bird Rides