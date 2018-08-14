ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

How bees play a crucial role in our food chain

Much of the food we eat -- fruit, vegetables, nuts -- are all pollinated by bees. But bees are dying, and their hives are disappearing. Bees now have to be sent around the country to pollinate crops. We learn more about the nature of bees, and what’s at stake if their numbers continue to plummet.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 14, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Can Bird save their scooters in Santa Monica? 9 MIN, 14 SEC

Santa Monica is in the process of selecting vendors for a new scooter program that it hopes to launch in September. Last Friday, a committee suggested Uber and Lyft get the deal -- not Bird or Lime, the two scooter companies that have been in Santa Monica since the start. Unhappy about the move, Bird has turned off all its scooters in Santa Monica, and it’s encouraging riders to protest at City Hall. The City Council will announce vendors on August 30.

Guests:
David Estrada, chief legal officer, Bird Rides

Why did Paul Manafort's defense team not call a witness on his behalf? 7 MIN, 12 SEC

It’s day 11 of Paul Manafort’s tax and bank fraud trial. On Monday, the prosecution rested its case. Today, the defense did the same, without calling a single witness. Final arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

Guests:
Josh Gerstein, Politico (@joshgerstein)

More:
Manafort trial Day 11: Defense rests without calling witnesses

The case for getting white people to voluntarily desegregate public schools 9 MIN, 19 SEC

It’s been more than 60 years since Brown v. Board of Education, and research shows that children of all races learn better in integrated schools. But today, most kids will start classes in schools that are highly segregated. Schools in America have been increasingly segregated since the 90s. We find out why, and hear from an activist who says it’s up to white parents -- like her -- to voluntarily desegregate.

Guests:
Courtney Mykytyn, Founder of Integrated Schools
Patricia Gandara, UCLA (@CRPatUCLA)

Honey is just bee vomit -- and other fun facts about bees 13 MIN, 21 SEC

Most food relies on bees -- fruit, vegetables, nuts, and plants that animals eat. They’re all pollinated by the hard-working bee. But bees are dying, and their hives are disappearing. No one really knows why. Pesticides and climate change are chief suspects. Bees now have to be sent around the country to pollinate crops, such as the immense almond crop in California. We talk about the role of bees in the world, and what’s at stake if their numbers continue to plummet.

Guests:
Thor Hanson, conservation biologist, and author “Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees”

Why TV writers' rooms are shrinking 9 MIN, 41 SEC

The writers’ room is changing in fundamental ways. With the arrival of the gig economy, there are shorter jobs, so-called “mini writers’ rooms,” two or three weeks of work, and no guarantees. Some people are happy with that change, while some are frustrated.

Guests:
Joy Press, author, “Stealing the Show: How Women Are Revolutionizing Television” (@Joypress)

More:
Is This the End of the TV Writers’ Room as We Know It?

CREDITS

Image of a honey bee pollinating a daisy by Joe Black.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Healing sexual assault through cabaret
For The Curious Blog

Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More

Aug 13, 2018

Without China, who will take our recycling?
For The Curious Blog

Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More

Aug 10, 2018

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed