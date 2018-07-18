ON AIR
How home staging makes housing more expensive

The median home price in LA surpassed $600,000 for the first time this year. Prices are fueled by big market forces, but today we’re looking at one little factor juicing the stats: home staging.

Jul 18, 2018

OC Republican Dana Rohrabacher's relations with Russians 9 MIN, 25 SEC

While Trump fights through his latest battle in the Russia controversy, a California Republican is getting pulled deeper into the fray. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach has confirmed that he attended meetings arranged by Russian intelligence agent Maria Butina. The Justice Department charged Butina with conspiracy to act as an agent of Russia -- including building ties to the National Rifle Association and other conservative political groups. Rohrabacher calls the charges “bogus” and “stupid.”

Guests:
Spencer Ackerman, Daily Beast (@attackerman)

More:
'Putin’s Favorite Congressman' Now Engulfed in NRA Spy Case

Home staging helps drive housing prices higher 8 MIN, 44 SEC

A 3-bedroom house at 2337 Addison Way in Eagle Rock.
Images by Erik Grammer.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

How LA cleared homeless people off the streets for the '84 Olympics 8 MIN, 36 SEC

LA will host the Olympic Games in 2028. It hosted the games back in 1984. At that time, the city swept homeless people off the streets by enforcing laws that made it a crime to be homeless. Curbed LA Editor Jenna Chandler covered this, and she’s looking at how the city plans to do things differently for 2028.

Guests:
Jenna Chandler, Curbed LA (@jennakchandler)

More:
LA ‘sterilized’ its streets for the ’84 Olympics—how will it treat the homeless in 2028?

In 'McQueen,' the highs and lows of fashion designer Alexander McQueen 14 MIN, 25 SEC

Alexander McQueen was a brash, young, working class guy from London’s East End. Through hard work and a singular creative vision, he rose quickly to take over the houses of Givenchy and Gucci. He also had his own line and his own boutiques in London, New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Las Vegas. It all became too much for him though, and he killed himself at the age of 40 in 2010. A new documentary about his life comes out this week. It’s called “McQueen.”

Guests:
Peter Ettedgui, director of the new documentary “McQueen” (@VivoPeter)
Ian Bonhôte, director of the new documentary “McQueen” (@Ianbonhote)

The changing design of the LA Times building 6 MIN, 44 SEC

The Los Angeles Times is moving from downtown LA to El Segundo, leaving behind an iconic building. It’s being considered for city monument status by the L.A. Cultural Heritage Commission. LA Times staffer Carolina Miranda took a close look at the architectural smorgasbord she’s leaving behind.


Reporter Martha Groves at her desk in the LA Times newsroom in 1997. 


An unused piece of newsroom in the William Pereira­-designed building
on the fourth floor of the LA Times complex.


The view of Gordon B. Kaufmann’s original Times building from the
10th floor of the Mirror Building, designed by Rowland Crawford. 


The eagle in the lobby of the Globe Lobby

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Ugly carpets and green marble: The design of the Los Angeles Times buildings changed along with the city, though not always gracefully

Image of a  3-bedroom house at 2337 Addison Way in Eagle Rock by Erik Grammer.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

