How home staging makes housing more expensive

Alexander McQueen was a brash, young, working class guy from London’s East End. Through hard work and a singular creative vision, he rose quickly to take over the houses of Givenchy and Gucci. He also had his own line and his own boutiques in London, New York, Los Angeles, Milan and Las Vegas. It all became too much for him though, and he killed himself at the age of 40 in 2010. A new documentary about his life comes out this week. It’s called “McQueen.”

Guests:

Peter Ettedgui, director of the new documentary “McQueen” (@VivoPeter)

Ian Bonhôte, director of the new documentary “McQueen” (@Ianbonhote)