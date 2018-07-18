How home staging makes housing more expensive

While Trump fights through his latest battle in the Russia controversy, a California Republican is getting pulled deeper into the fray. Congressman Dana Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach has confirmed that he attended meetings arranged by Russian intelligence agent Maria Butina. The Justice Department charged Butina with conspiracy to act as an agent of Russia -- including building ties to the National Rifle Association and other conservative political groups. Rohrabacher calls the charges “bogus” and “stupid.”
Spencer Ackerman, Daily Beast (@attackerman)
