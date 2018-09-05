How José Andrés fed Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit

Nicaragua has been in turmoil for about five months. Massive protests against President Daniel Ortega began this spring after he announced cuts to social security benefits. Since then, more than 300 people have been killed and thousands wounded. There are now reports of death squads and torture by paramilitaries.

Guests:

Jon Lee Anderson, Staff writer for the New Yorker magazine (@jonleeanderson)

More:

“Fake News” and Unrest in Nicaragua

