How José Andrés fed Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit

Bob Woodward says his book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” is based on hundreds of hours of interviews with White House insiders. But despite his efforts, Woodward didn’t manage to talk to the president himself. Trump now is calling for Congress to change libel laws to make it easier for him to seek retribution against Woodward for his depiction of a White House heading for a “nervous breakdown.” The book isn’t officially out until next week, but a few reporters got an early look.
Guests:
Philip Rucker, Washington Post (@PhilipRucker)