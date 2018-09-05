ON AIR
How José Andrés fed Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit

José Andrés had been a critic of President Trump before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. But when Andrés and his charity World Central Kitchen arrived in Puerto Rico to help, he was shocked by the slow speed of the response. He writes about his experience in a new book.

Sep 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Bob Woodward's book describes the Trump White House as 'Crazytown' 14 MIN, 29 SEC

Bob Woodward says his book, “Fear: Trump in the White House,” is based on hundreds of hours of interviews with White House insiders. But despite his efforts, Woodward didn’t manage to talk to the president himself. Trump now is calling for Congress to change libel laws to make it easier for him to seek retribution against Woodward for his depiction of a White House heading for a “nervous breakdown.” The book isn’t officially out until next week, but a few reporters got an early look.

Guests:
Philip Rucker, Washington Post (@PhilipRucker)

Nicaraguan president now uses paramilitary death squads, which he fought against 40 years ago 8 MIN, 12 SEC

Nicaragua has been in turmoil for about five months. Massive protests against President Daniel Ortega began this spring after he announced cuts to social security benefits. Since then, more than 300 people have been killed and thousands wounded. There are now reports of death squads and torture by paramilitaries.

Guests:
Jon Lee Anderson, Staff writer for the New Yorker magazine (@jonleeanderson)

More:
“Fake News” and Unrest in Nicaragua

Why Puerto Rico is not prepared for another hurricane 8 MIN, 58 SEC

It’s been a year since two hurricanes - Irma and Maria - devastated the Caribbean. Nearly 3000 people died in Puerto Rico alone. Hundreds of thousands of people fled for the mainland. Many of them ended up in hotels that FEMA paid for, but now they have to find another place to live. A judge has ruled they have to be out by next week, even if that means they’ll be homeless.

Guests:
Frances Robles, NY Times (@FrancesRobles)

More:
Government Can Stop Paying to House Puerto Rico Hurricane Victims, Judge Rules

Chef José Andrés on relief efforts after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico 17 MIN, 42 SEC

José Andrés had been a critic -- maybe even antagonist -- of President Trump before Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico. But when Andrés and his charity World Central Kitchen arrived in Puerto Rico to help, he was shocked by the slow speed of the response. Andrés writes about his experience in a new book called “We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time.”


Volunteers at one of the massive sandwich lines at El Choliseo.


Jose Andres says, "Our friends at Homeland Security Investigations were
one of our earliest partners, distributing our sandwiches to some of the most
remote corners of the island."


Jose Andres says, "I loved supporting the local food economy,
especially when I saw fresh land crabs caught by my friend Papo,
who did all the hard and dangerous work!"

Credit for all: World Central Kitchen

Guests:
José Andrés, Chef (@chefjoseandres)

CREDITS

Image of volunteers at one of the massive sandwich lines at El Choliseo courtesy of World Central Kitchen.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

