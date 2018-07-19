How will Disney-Fox deal affect what you see in theaters and on TV?

California Congressman Devin Nunes has a new campaign ad with an interesting target. It’s not his opponent, but the big newspaper in his district. The ad runs for more than 2 minutes -- online, on TV and on the radio. In it, he says, “Sadly since the last election, the Fresno Bee has worked closely with radical left wing groups to promote numerous fake news stories about me.” We get a response from the Fresno Bee.
Guests:
Mackenzie Mays, the Fresno Bee (@MackenzieMays)
More:
The real ‘fake news’ is Devin Nunes’ ad about The Bee
Nunes declares war on the media