Immigrant in LA recreates Persian recipes of her youth

When Naz Deravian was 8 years old, she and her family fled their home in Iran as the 1979 revolution threw their country into chaos. She spent most of her childhood in Canada. As an adult, she lived in LA, and yearned for her mother’s Persian home cooking. She turned her food -- and the memories it evoked -- into an award-winning food blog and new cookbook.

Oct 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

What does Khashoggi revelation mean for US business ties with Saudi Arabia? 8 MIN, 51 SEC

Saudi officials are apparently prepared to say journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in an interrogation gone wrong. How will the west react?

Guests:
Jim Rutenberg, New York Times (@jimrutenberg)

More:
Reality Breaks Up a Saudi Prince Charming’s Media Narrative

Lawsuit against Harvard puts affirmative action on trial 9 MIN, 45 SEC

A lawsuit against Harvard University contends that Harvard discriminated against Asian American applicants. The results of the suit could change what’s known as the holistic admissions process for all schools.

Guests:
Jerome Lucido, Expert in college admissions and higher education access at USC

Writer sues the creator of media men list for defamation 5 MIN, 41 SEC

As the #MeToo movement was building, a secret list began circulating online among women in the media industry. It was a crowdsourced spreadsheet of sexual assault and harassment allegations against men in the media industry. The sheet eventually leaked. Writer and filmmaker Stephen Elliott was on the list, accused of rape and sexual assault by an unnamed person -- or people. Now he’s suing the list’s creator for libel.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

More:
Does Stephen Elliott’s Lawsuit Against Moira Donegan Have a Chance to Succeed?

In ‘Bottom of the Pot,’ Persian recipes and memories of youth 16 MIN, 35 SEC

When Naz Deravian was 8 years old, she and her family fled their home in Iran as the 1979 revolution threw their country into chaos. She grew up in Canada. When she became an adult, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. But once in LA, she yearned for her mother’s Persian home cooking. Over time -- and with the help of her family -- Deravian learned the recipes herself. She turned her food, and the memories it evoked, into an award-winning food blog and new cookbook.

 
Author Naz Deravian. Credit: Eric Wolfinger.

Guests:
Naz Deravian, author of “Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories”

Bottom of the Pot

Naz Deravian

Why cats aren’t as likely to fight rats these days 7 MIN, 21 SEC

Researchers have found that cats in New York City are pretty much useless when it comes to controlling the rat population. That finding goes against the popular wisdom that cats are the first line of defense against rats.

Guests:
Jamie Childs, Yale University

More:
Cats v. Rats? In New York, the Rats Win

CREDITS

Author Naz Deravian. Credit: Eric Wolfinger.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

