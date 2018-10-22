Kevin de León fights an uphill battle for Sen. Feinstein’s seat

State Senator Kevin de León is hoping to unseat Dianne Feinstein, who’s been in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades. They are both Democrats. De León wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected, he’s promising to push issues like single-payer health care, immigration reform, and clean energy.
Senator Kevin de Leon at KCRW. Photos by Christopher Ho.
Kevin de León, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate (@kdeleon)
