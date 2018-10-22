ON AIR
Kevin de León fights an uphill battle for Sen. Feinstein’s seat

We speak with State Senator Kevin de León, who’s hoping to unseat Dianne Feinstein. Both are Democrats. De León wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected, he’s promising to push issues like single-payer health care, immigration reform, and clean energy.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 22, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Kevin De León on running for U.S. Senate 21 MIN, 33 SEC

State Senator Kevin de  León is hoping to unseat Dianne Feinstein, who's been in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades. They are both Democrats. De  León wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected, he's promising to push issues like single-payer health care, immigration reform, and clean energy.


Senator Kevin de Leon at KCRW. Photos by Christopher Ho.

Guests:
Kevin de León, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate (@kdeleon)

More:
Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE

Trump considers defining gender as immutable at birth. What does this mean for transgender people? 9 MIN, 40 SEC

The Trump administration is reportedly weighing plans to tighten the definition of “gender.” The New York Times obtained a memo that says a person’s legal gender should be set at birth, and it shouldn’t be changed unless genetic testing shows the assigned gender was wrong. The move would roll back legal protections transgender people gained under the Obama administration.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Tech billionaires fight over San Francisco’s homelessness Prop C 7 MIN, 41 SEC

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff are fighting over Prop C on the San Francisco ballot. Prop C aims to bring in $300 million a year for housing, shelters, and mental health care. It would be the largest tax increase in San Francisco history. Benioff supporters donated $2 million in support of it, while Dosey opposes it.

Guests:
Dominic Fracassa, San Francisco Chronicle City Hall reporter

Dodgers to face Red Sox in World Series 10 MIN, 11 SEC

The Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Brewers, so they’re in the World Series for a second year in a row. They’re going to face the Boston Red Sox. The World Series starts Tuesday. The NBA season started last week, and the Lakers have lost both their games so far.

Guests:
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

