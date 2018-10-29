ON AIR
LA Jewish community responds to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

The Jewish community in LA vows to take action in the wake of the worst attack on Jews in U.S. history. Eleven people were killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend. We talk with two rabbis here about how they’re moving forward.

Oct 29, 2018

How do LA rabbis keep their synagogues secure but welcoming? 14 MIN, 12 SEC

Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh killed 11 people and left six others injured. The Anti-Defamation League is calling it the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history. The gunman reportedly yelled “all Jews must die” while firing during the morning service. He had a history of anti-Semitic posts on social media. We speak with two rabbis from LA about how they’re talking to congregants, and finding the balance between fortifying their synagogue and making sure people feel welcome.

Guests:
Susan Goldberg, Rabbi (@TheRabbiSusan)
Jaclyn Cohen, Rabbi (@mrsjfroco)

California puts its net neutrality law on hold 9 MIN, 24 SEC

About a month ago, California lawmakers passed the nation’s toughest net neutrality law. The goal was to restore the Obama-era internet protections that the Federal Communications Commission axed late last year. But California Attorney General Xavier Becerra says he won’t enforce the new state law yet. The state says it reached an agreement with the Trump administration to wait until another lawsuit is resolved.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Nicole Chung’s search for her birth parents and what she learned about transracial adoption 15 MIN, 18 SEC

Nicole Chung was adopted by a white Catholic couple from rural Oregon. Her parents told her that her Korean birth family had wanted to give her a better life. Chung felt like she had to accept the story, and her adoptive mother told her it may be all she could ever know. As an adult, Chung was driven to learn more about her adoption and birth family. What she discovered wasn’t the easy story of sacrifice she grew up with.

Guests:
Nicole Chung, author of “All You Can Ever Know”

Mourning the Dodgers’ World Series loss 9 MIN, 24 SEC

For the first time ever, teams in all five major pro sports leagues played home games: the Dodgers, the Rams, the Clippers, the Kings, and the Galaxy. Some ended better than others.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers

A man prays outside the Tree of Life synagogue following Saturday's shooting at the synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 29, 2018. Photo credit: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

