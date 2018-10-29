LA Jewish community responds to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Nicole Chung was adopted by a white Catholic couple from rural Oregon. Her parents told her that her Korean birth family had wanted to give her a better life. Chung felt like she had to accept the story, and her adoptive mother told her it may be all she could ever know. As an adult, Chung was driven to learn more about her adoption and birth family. What she discovered wasn’t the easy story of sacrifice she grew up with.

Guests:

Nicole Chung, author of “All You Can Ever Know”