LA Jewish community responds to Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Saturday’s mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh killed 11 people and left six others injured. The Anti-Defamation League is calling it the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in American history. The gunman reportedly yelled “all Jews must die” while firing during the morning service. He had a history of anti-Semitic posts on social media. We speak with two rabbis from LA about how they’re talking to congregants, and finding the balance between fortifying their synagogue and making sure people feel welcome.
Guests:
Susan Goldberg, Rabbi (@TheRabbiSusan)
Jaclyn Cohen, Rabbi (@mrsjfroco)