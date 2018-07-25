ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

LAPD Chief explains Trader Joe’s shootout

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced on Tuesday that one of his officers -- not suspect Gene Atkins -- fired the bullet that killed Trader Joe’s manager Melyda Corado over the weekend. He explains the timeline of what happened, how officers decided to open fire in a crowded area, and whether this will lead to changes in policing policy.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

LAPD Chief Michel Moore supports officer’s decision to stop Atkins by using deadly force 12 MIN, 39 SEC

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced on Tuesday that one of his officers fired the bullet that killed Trader Joe’s manager Melyda Corado over the weekend. She walked out of the store while officers were exchanging gunfire with the suspect, Gene Atkins. We speak with Chief Moore about the incident and the investigations underway.

Guests:
Michel Moore, Los Angeles Police Department

More:
Breaking down the dramatic videos that show LAPD chasing and exchanging fire with Trader Joe's shooting suspect
Video footage released by the LAPD

Preparing for a new, hotter normal 13 MIN, 41 SEC

The National Weather service issued a heat warning for this week -- the second heat warning this month. Experts say we should expect more of this over the next decades as the planet heats up. Both the city and state will have to figure out ways to deal with the growing impacts of climate change, such as building houses to withstand heat waves.

Guests:
Lauren Hunt, Climate Action and Sustainability
Christian Kienapfel, Paravant Architect

Will California benefit from Trump’s $12 billion farm aid package? 9 MIN, 14 SEC

President Trump says America’s trading partners have ripped us off for too long, so he raised tariffs on a range of imports. But China and others are retaliating, raising tariffs on American agricultural products, like soybeans, wheat, and dairy. That’s causing heartburn for farmers. Rural America is an important base of support for Republicans and Trump. So on Tuesday, the administration announced a $12 billion emergency aid package for American farmers.

Guests:
Alan Bjerga, Bloomberg News (@AlanBjerga)

More:
Farm Aid Will Be Temporary Even in Extended Trade War, Ag Secretary Says

Gwyneth Paltrow turned wellness into a business and reinvented herself in the process 12 MIN, 21 SEC

Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP is the place millions go to for beauty products, crystals, tinctures, and other assorted wellness items. Taffy Brodesser-Akner writes about Paltrow’s success in the latest issue of the New York Times Magazine.

Guests:
Taffy Brodesser-Akner, journalist (@taffyakner)

More:
The Big Business of Being Gwyneth Paltrow

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener wanted to know more about LA’s indigenous communities, here’s why Araceli Argueta is a lifelong resident of the Los Angeles area, but she still doesn’t consider herself an L.A. native. At least, not in the traditional sense of the word.… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’
For The Curious Blog

LA’s Tongva descendants: ‘We originated here’ KCRW listener Araceli Argueta wanted to know more about the history of Los Angeles’ indigenous people and submitted this question to Curious Coast. “What Native Tribes’ lands are we on?… Read More

Jul 17, 2018

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference
For The Curious Blog

President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a joint news conference President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down for a summit today in in Helsinki, Finland. This is the first stand-alone summit between the two leaders, and comes just… Read More

Jul 16, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed