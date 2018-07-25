LAPD Chief explains Trader Joe’s shootout

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announced on Tuesday that one of his officers fired the bullet that killed Trader Joe’s manager Melyda Corado over the weekend. She walked out of the store while officers were exchanging gunfire with the suspect, Gene Atkins. We speak with Chief Moore about the incident and the investigations underway.
Michel Moore, Los Angeles Police Department
