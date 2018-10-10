ON AIR
DONATE!

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on trauma, choices, and excellence

LA Phil violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant. He’s known for launching Street Symphony, a nonprofit that brings classical music to Skid Row, homeless shelters, and the LA County jail. He explains that now, he can finally write his own rules and choose his own excellence. He didn’t have many choices as a kid, raised by Indian immigrant parents in New York.

Oct 10, 2018

California DMV wrongly registers more than 1500 people to vote 7 MIN, 10 SEC

The state Department of Motor Vehicles started a new motor voter program in April. Californians applying for a drivers license or state ID automatically get registered to vote. The LA Times reports that the DMV wrongly registered more than 1500 people, including at least one non-citizen, to vote. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla isn’t ruling out the possibility of suspending the motor voter program. He’s calling for an independent investigation. The error could add fuel to President Trump’s unproven claims of voter fraud, particularly in California.

Guests:
Rick Hasen, University of California, Irvine (@rickhasen)

More:
California Election Official Can't Say if Non-Citizens Voted

Challenging what we think we know about rent control 10 MIN, 17 SEC

Proposition 10 would allow California cities and counties to expand rent control. But there’s a lot of disagreement over whether stronger rent control would help or hurt LA’s housing crisis. Today, USC researchers published a new study that challenges conventional wisdom about rent control.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Pasadena museum highlights California women artists, and MOCA gets a new chairwoman 8 MIN, 15 SEC

A new exhibit focuses on California women artists who’ve been underappreciated or unknown. It’s called “Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860-1960.” It’s at the Pasadena History Museum through the end of March. And in downtown LA, the Museum of Contemporary Art has a new chairwoman of the board of directors. The museum has been in turmoil, with its chief curator being fired, and the director suddenly leaving.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
The conservator who is bringing lost stories of California's pioneering female artists to light
MOCA board shakes it up; elects new chairwoman, Maria Seferian

MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ 20 MIN, 17 SEC

LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are for people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” He’s known for launching Street Symphony, a nonprofit that brings classical music to Skid Row, homeless shelters, and the LA County jail. Gupta says the award is overwhelming, and comes at a vulnerable time -- during a big life transition. He explains that now, he can finally write his own rules and choose his own excellence. He didn’t have many choices as a kid, raised by Indian immigrant parents in New York.


LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta performing at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

Guests:
Vijay Gupta, Street Symphony

More:
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’
Vijay Gupta Named 2018 MacArthur Fellow!

LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta performing at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

