MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on trauma, choices, and excellence

The state Department of Motor Vehicles started a new motor voter program in April. Californians applying for a drivers license or state ID automatically get registered to vote. The LA Times reports that the DMV wrongly registered more than 1500 people, including at least one non-citizen, to vote. California Secretary of State Alex Padilla isn’t ruling out the possibility of suspending the motor voter program. He’s calling for an independent investigation. The error could add fuel to President Trump’s unproven claims of voter fraud, particularly in California.
Rick Hasen, University of California, Irvine (@rickhasen)
