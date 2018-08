It’s been 20 years since the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke, and it is still reverberating today. We are still discussing the Clintons and their relationship with the truth. And thanks to the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, we are again reading details of Bill Clinton’s behavior in the Oval Office. Kavanaugh was on the impeachment team and was a leading proponent of a get-tough approach to questioning the president.

Guests:

Leon Neyfakh, host of the Slate podcast “Slow Burn” (@leoncrawl)