Remembering Jonathan Gold

Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Gold passed away over the weekend. He had pancreatic cancer. He was 57 years old. He heralded the taco truck and the strip mall ramen joint. He helped elevate chefs from across the city -- not just those with white tablecloths and pricey wine lists. In doing so, he taught many people about Los Angeles, and how to fall in love with it through food.
Jonathan Gold by Duston Todd
Good Food's Evan Kleiman and Jonathan Gold by Brian Feinzimer
Guests:
Evan Kleiman, host 'Good Food' (@evankleiman)
Kris Yenbamroong, Chef and restaurant owner, author of “Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends” (@NtMRKT)
Armando De La Torre Sr., Guisados