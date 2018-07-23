ON AIR
Remembering Jonathan Gold

We speak with two chefs whose careers were changed by food critic Jonathan Gold -- the owners of Night + Market and Guisados. KCRW’s own Evan Kleiman will remember her colleague and friend. We also look at Gold’s role as a ground-breaking music critic in LA.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jul 23, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The legacy of Jonathan Gold 15 MIN, 17 SEC

Pulitzer Prize winner Jonathan Gold passed away over the weekend. He had pancreatic cancer. He was 57 years old. He heralded the taco truck and the strip mall ramen joint. He helped elevate chefs from across the city -- not just those with white tablecloths and pricey wine lists. In doing so, he taught many people about Los Angeles, and how to fall in love with it through food.


Jonathan Gold by Duston Todd


Good Food's Evan Kleiman and Jonathan Gold by Brian Feinzimer

Guests:
Evan Kleiman, host 'Good Food' (@evankleiman)
Kris Yenbamroong, Chef and restaurant owner, author of “Night + Market: Delicious Thai Food to Facilitate Drinking and Fun-Having Amongst Friends” (@NtMRKT)
Armando De La Torre Sr., Guisados

What we know about the shootout at the Silver Lake Trader Joe's 8 MIN, 7 SEC

We get the latest on the Trader Joe’s shooter, 28-year-old Gene Atkins, and learn what it was like to be inside the store during the terrifying standoff between him and police. The incident left one person dead -- the store manager Melyda Corado. Police don’t yet know if it was their bullet -- or Atkin’s -- that killed Corado.

Guests:
James Queally, LA Times (@JamesQueallyLAT)

More:
Questions swirl over LAPD shootout with gunman that left a Trader Joe's store manager dead

Trump rails against Robert Mueller's investigation as a witch hunt 7 MIN, 42 SEC

President Trump cited previously classified documents that were released over the weekend to a handful of news organizations. Those documents show the FBI’s application to wiretap former Trump campaign advisors Carter Page. According to the heavily redacted document, the FBI suspected Page was “collaborating and conspiring with the Russian Government.” But the President insists the wiretap application vindicates him.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

What it's like being the 'ugly' daughter of Miss America 13 MIN, 5 SEC

Bess Myerson was the first -- and still the only -- Jewish Miss America. She was a concert pianist, political activist, TV personality, and worked for three presidents and two New York mayors. But in the late 80s, she hooked up with a mobster, got caught shoplifting, and was indicted by attorney Rudy Giuliani. She died three years ago in Santa Monica. Her only child, Barra Grant, has a new play about growing up in the shadow of her famous mom. “Miss America’s Ugly Daughter” is playing at the Edye Theater in Santa Monica through August 12.


Bess Myerson as Miss America.
Courtesy of Deborah Keaton.


Bess Myerson and her daughter Barra Grant. 
Courtesy of Deborah Keaton.


Barra Grant courtesy of Bader Hower

Guests:
Barra Grant, writer and actress, “Miss America’s Ugly Daughter”

How Jonathan Gold went from musician to food critic 4 MIN, 22 SEC

Before becoming a food critic, Jonathan Gold studied music and composition, and has said that punk rock got him out of his shell. In 1989, he wrote the first major feature on N.W.A., and it put the little-known rap group on the map.


Jonathan Gold by Marie Gonzales

CREDITS

Images of Jonathan Gold by Marie Gonzales and Duston Todd.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

