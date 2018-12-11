Thousands of young migrants descend on Northern California’s Emerald Triangle every year to trim marijuana plants. They come for an adventure, but the work is difficult, isolated, and sometimes dangerous.
Press Play with Madeleine Brand
The not-so-glamorous lives of immigrants who trim weed
From this Episode:
Have we learned our lesson about building in a fire zone?
LA County supervisors today voted 4 to 1 to approve a massive new housing development at Tejon Ranch, which is about 70 miles northwest of downtown L.A., and considered a...
6 min, 41 sec
The risks of being a ‘trimmigrant’ in California
Most of the country’s marijuana is grown in the Northern California’s Emerald Triangle: Humboldt, Mendocino and Trinity counties. Every fall, thousands of young migrant...
7 min, 10 sec
Harvard buys California wineries for water rights
Harvard University has been buying thousands of acres of California vineyards. They’re doing it way above market price. The university is not excited to bottle the next...
6 min, 25 sec
In ‘Capernaum,’ a boy tries surviving in Beirut slums
I n the film “Capernaum,” 12-year-old Zain sues his parents for giving birth to him. He runs away from home after his parents sell his 11-year-old sister into marriage for a...
16 min, 14 sec
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer