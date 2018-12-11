ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

The not-so-glamorous lives of immigrants who trim weed

Hosted by  • 

Cannabis sativa Photo by James St. John / CC BY 2.0

Thousands of young migrants descend on Northern California’s Emerald Triangle every year to trim marijuana plants. They come for an adventure, but the work is difficult, isolated, and sometimes dangerous.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney, Michell Eloy, Amy Ta, Christian Bordal, Yael Even Or, Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir, Caitlin Plummer

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed