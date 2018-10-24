The power of the Vietnamese American vote in Orange County

If you’re in the Orange County cities of Westminster, Garden Grove, and Fountain Valley -- which make up Little Saigon -- you’ll see lots of political posters with the same last name on them: “Nguyen.” Thirteen people with that last name are running for office in Orange County. We talk to one political watcher about whether that’s causing confusion; how more Vietnamese Americans in Orange County are shifting from Republican to Democrat; and how they feel about President Trump.



Phu Do Nguyen, co-founder of Saigon Broadcasting Television Network.

Photo courtesy of Phu Do Nguyen.

Guests:

Phu Do Nguyen, Saigon Broadcasting Television Network

More:

In Orange County, 24 Vietnamese Americans are running for office. 13 share the same last name

California Democrats Hope Asian-American Voters Can Help Flip Red Districts

The surge of Vietnamese Americans running for office — often with the same last name

