What Bill Cosby’s sentencing means for rape victims?

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly today, saying, “America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism." We talk about what that “doctrine of patriotism” means and whether the world will adjust, especially when it comes to Iran.

Guests:

Stewart Patrick, Council on Foreign Relations; author of “The Sovereignty Wars: Reconciling America with the World” (@StewartMPatrick)

More:

Narcissistic Nationalism: Trump’s Second UN General Assembly Address

