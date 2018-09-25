ON AIR
What Bill Cosby’s sentencing means for rape victims?

“The day has come. The time has come.” That’s what the judge in the Bill Cosby case said today as he sentenced Cosby to a minimum of three years in prison. We find out more about what happened in that Philadelphia courtroom.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 25, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

What’s the significance of Trump touting ‘doctrine of patriotism’ at the United Nations? 8 MIN, 19 SEC

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly today, saying, “America is governed by Americans. We reject the ideology of globalism and we embrace the doctrine of patriotism." We talk about what that “doctrine of patriotism” means and whether the world will adjust, especially when it comes to Iran.

Guests:
Stewart Patrick, Council on Foreign Relations; author of “The Sovereignty Wars: Reconciling America with the World” (@StewartMPatrick)

More:
Narcissistic Nationalism: Trump’s Second UN General Assembly Address

Cosby gets sentenced: What happened inside the courtroom? 7 MIN, 20 SEC

Bill Cosby is now in jail. He was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs after being sentenced to three to 10 years in prison -- for drugging and sexually molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia estate in 2004.


Andrea Constand reacts after the sentencing of Bill Cosby in his sexual assault trial
at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania,
U.S. September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS

Guests:
Alan Tauber, criminal defense attorney in Philadelphia

Despite the best intentions, suburban Chicago high school can’t bridge racial divides 12 MIN, 37 SEC

The series “America to Me” puts viewers inside a public school in suburban Chicago for a year. Oak Park and River Forest High School is progressive, integrated, and has programs to fight racial disparities. But students of different races still find themselves on different tracks. Filmmaker Steve James, who directed “Hoop Dreams” and “Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” created this series for Starz.

Guests:
Steve James, director, “America to Me”

John C. Reilly on playing a contract killer with a heart of gold 18 MIN, 54 SEC

During the Gold Rush of 1851, the Sisters Brothers are killers for hire. They have daddy issues. They’re being shot at constantly. One of them drinks too much. They fight. Charlie Sisters, the live-wire, is played by Joaquin Phoenix. His big brother Eli, the gentler and more sensible one, is played by John C. Reilly. We talk to Reilly about his new movie and the response to it.


John C. Reilly at KCRW. Photos by Amy Ta.

Guests:
John C. Reilly, actor

CREDITS

Andrea Constand reacts after the sentencing of Bill Cosby in his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S. September 25, 2018. Mark Makela/Pool via REUTERS.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

