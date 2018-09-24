Image of Rob Rosenstein courtesy of The Internet Education Foundation
What’s next for Rod Rosenstein and Brett Kavanaugh?
We ask what happens if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein resigns or is fired later this week. We also discuss Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing a second allegation of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party during his freshman year at Yale. Kavanaugh denies it happened, and calls it a smear.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was at the White House this morning. Reports say he is expected to resign or be fired. Apparently that hasn’t happened yet. The latest from the White House is that Rosenstein will meet with the president on Thursday.
Darren Samuelsohn, Politico (@dsamuelsohn)
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
Jane Fonda has had many roles on and off screen, and many identities: girl next door, sex kitten, political activist, fitness guru. A new documentary explores these various incarnations. It’s called “Jane Fonda in 5 Acts.” Four of those acts are about how the various men in her life influenced her. Only the last act, when she’s in her ‘60s, is about Jane’s relationship with herself.
Susan Lacy, Producer and director of “Jane Fonda In 5 Acts.”
Citing climate change, LA water officials are turning off the tap for ranchers hundreds of miles from here. The LA Department of Water and Power owns land east of Yosemite, near Crowley Lake. It leases that land to ranchers, and for decades, thanks to irrigation, that land has been lush. Now the LADWP says it can’t spare the water. The ranchers are furious.
Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times (@LouisSahagun)
Los Angeles reduces Eastern Sierra water deliveries because of climate change. At risk, ranchers say, is a way of life
