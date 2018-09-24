ON AIR
What’s next for Rod Rosenstein and Brett Kavanaugh?

We ask what happens if Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein resigns or is fired later this week. We also discuss Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing a second allegation of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez says Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party during his freshman year at Yale. Kavanaugh denies it happened, and calls it a smear.

Sep 24, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Image of Rob Rosenstein courtesy of The Internet Education Foundation

What will happen to Rod Rosenstein? 8 MIN, 54 SEC

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was at the White House this morning. Reports say he is expected to resign or be fired. Apparently that hasn’t happened yet. The latest from the White House is that Rosenstein will meet with the president on Thursday.

Guests:
Darren Samuelsohn, Politico (@dsamuelsohn)

If Rod Rosenstein is out, what will it mean for Robert Mueller’s Russia probe? 8 MIN, 48 SEC

Rod Rosenstein still has his job... for now. We ask what happens if he resigns or is fired later this week when he meets with President Trump. We also discuss Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who is facing a second allegation of sexual misconduct. Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself at a party during his freshman year at Yale. Kavanaugh denies it happened, and calls it a smear.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Use of public benefits could imperil green card applications 8 MIN, 26 SEC

Over the weekend, the Trump administration issued new rules that could change immigration policy. People who’ve been on public assistance or who may be on public assistance in the future could be denied green cards.

Guests:
Dara Lind, Vox (@DLind)

The many lives of Jane Fonda 14 MIN, 5 SEC

Jane Fonda has had many roles on and off screen, and many identities: girl next door, sex kitten, political activist, fitness guru. A new documentary explores these various incarnations. It’s called “Jane Fonda in 5 Acts.” Four of those acts are about how the various men in her life influenced her. Only the last act, when she’s in her ‘60s, is about Jane’s relationship with herself.

Guests:
Susan Lacy, Producer and director of “Jane Fonda In 5 Acts.”

With LA’s water policy change, ranchers in Eastern Sierra say their way of life is threatened 6 MIN, 30 SEC

Citing climate change, LA water officials are turning off the tap for ranchers hundreds of miles from here. The LA Department of Water and Power owns land east of Yosemite, near Crowley Lake. It leases that land to ranchers, and for decades, thanks to irrigation, that land has been lush. Now the LADWP says it can’t spare the water. The ranchers are furious.

Guests:
Louis Sahagun, Los Angeles Times (@LouisSahagun)

More:
Los Angeles reduces Eastern Sierra water deliveries because of climate change. At risk, ranchers say, is a way of life

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

