Why is the U.S. so tied to Saudi Arabia?

The Turkish government reportedly has audiotape of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. They say the journalist’s fingers were cut off during an interrogation, and he was beheaded and dismembered. Saudi Arabia continues to deny involvement, and President Trump has been defending the Saudi Crown Prince throughout. We take a deep look at the US relationship with Saudi Arabia.
Guests:
Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)