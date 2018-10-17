Why is the U.S. so tied to Saudi Arabia?

Los Angeles city officials plan to open 15 new homeless shelters – one in every city council district. The idea is to move people off the streets by bringing services to where they’re already living. The first shelter opened last month near Union Station. But in more residential areas, some big fights are brewing. We’ve seen it in Koreatown, Sherman Oaks, and now Venice Beach. Tonight, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilman Mike Bonin are hosting a town hall about the shelter planned there, and it’s likely to get heated.

Guests:

Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)