Why is the U.S. so tied to Saudi Arabia?

Reports of Jamal Khashoggi’s torture inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul are disturbing, but the Trump administration is still siding with the Saudis. We talk about how Saudi Arabia became so important to the U.S.

Oct 17, 2018

Why does Trump continue defending Saudi Arabia? 8 MIN, 1 SEC

The Turkish government reportedly has audiotape of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. They say the journalist’s fingers were cut off during an interrogation, and he was beheaded and dismembered. Saudi Arabia continues to deny involvement, and President Trump has been defending the Saudi Crown Prince throughout. We take a deep look at the US relationship with Saudi Arabia.

Guests:
Aaron David Miller, Wilson Center (@aarondmiller2)

More:
The U.S.-Saudi Relationship Is Out of Control

Yurok tribe makes millions selling carbon credits 9 MIN, 48 SEC

A few years ago, the Native American Yurok tribe in northern California became part of the state’s cap-and-trade program. They were issued two million offset credits so far. That’s millions of dollars for the tribe.

Guests:
Carolyn Kormann, The New Yorker

More:
How Carbon Trading Became a Way of Life for California’s Yurok Tribe

The big fight in Venice over a planned homeless shelter 8 MIN, 52 SEC

Los Angeles city officials plan to open 15 new homeless shelters – one in every city council district. The idea is to move people off the streets by bringing services to where they’re already living. The first shelter opened last month near Union Station. But in more residential areas, some big fights are brewing. We’ve seen it in Koreatown, Sherman Oaks, and now Venice Beach. Tonight, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Councilman Mike Bonin are hosting a town hall about the shelter planned there, and it’s likely to get heated.

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)

Highlights from the debate between Dianne Feinstein and Kevin de León 11 MIN, 40 SEC

The two candidates for the California Senate race are current Senator Dianne Feinstein and former State Senate President Kevin de León. Both are Democrats. Today is likely to be their only debate before the November election.The debate was not particularly fiery.

Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc (@paulmitche11 )
Jeremy White, Politico

How the podcast ‘Serial’ influenced the Danish director of ‘The Guilty’ 10 MIN, 15 SEC

“The Guilty” is a Danish movie that takes place in two rooms. There’s really only one actor on-screen. Nearly all of the action takes place over the phone. The lead character is a police officer who’s on desk duty taking emergency calls. He’s being punished for something. He’s mad that he has to do this boring job -- until he gets a call from a woman who says she’s been kidnapped. He needs to find her before it’s too late.

Guests:
Gustav Möller, Screenwriter

Human rights activists and friends of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi hold his pictures during a protest outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Yael Even Or
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir
Adriana Cargill

