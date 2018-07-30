ON AIR
Wildfires from California to the Arctic -- it could get worse

There are a lot of fires burning right now around the world: California, Greece, Scandinavia, the Arctic. Add that to heat waves in places like Japan and Canada. We speak with a climate scientist to understand what’s going on, and what trends could look like for years to come.

Jul 30, 2018

Similarities between Italy's new government and Donald Trump 7 MIN, 58 SEC

President Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte today. He noted that Conte was also an outsider, elected in part to crack down on immigration. Conte is seen as a figurehead for the two right wing parties that won the last parliamentary elections: the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the far right League Party. Theirs is the first populist government to take power in Western Europe.

Guests:
Rachel Donadio, New York Times (@racheldonadio)

More:
Italy’s Voters Aren’t Anti-Immigration—But Their Government Is
Italy’s Populist Victory Is Both Tragedy and Farce

Paul Manafort heads to court 8 MIN, 21 SEC

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is expected to start one of his two criminal trials on Tuesday. The trials will be in Virginia and Washington DC. This is a big step forward in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russian election meddling. That’s despite the fact that Manafort’s alleged crimes have nothing to do with the campaign.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Fires burning all over the world: We might look back and say 'those were the good old days' 8 MIN, 16 SEC

We’re used to talking about wildfires this time of year, but there are lots of fires burning right now around the world: California, Greece, Scandinavia, the Arctic. Add that to heat waves in places like Japan and Canada. We speak with a climate scientist to understand what’s going on, and what trends could look like for years to come.


People light candles outside the parliament building to commemorate the victims of
a wildfire that left at least 91 dead, in Athens, Greece, July 30, 2018.
REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Guests:
Glen MacDonald, UCLA

More:
'We ain't seen anything yet': Even the Arctic is burning as wildfires rage around the world
Death toll mounts as wildfires rage across California

Writer Simon Rich targets pervasive celebrity culture 16 MIN, 45 SEC

Simon Rich is a former writer for Saturday Night Live. He also created the TV show “Man Seeking Woman,” and has written for Pixar. He’s out with a new book of funny short stories called “Hits & Misses.”

Guests:
Simon Rich, Author of “Hits & Misses”

Land in Beverly Hills comes with $1 billion price tag, no house 5 MIN, 44 SEC

On sale soon on the LA real estate market: 157 acres in Beverly Crest. It’s an entire mountain top. It’s listed for $1 billion, the most expensive listing in the history of LA County.

Guests:
Jack Flemming, Los Angeles Times (@jflem94)

More:
Billion with a 'b': Prized Beverly Crest acreage aims for $1,000,000,000

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

