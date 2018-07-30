Wildfires from California to the Arctic -- it could get worse

President Trump met with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte today. He noted that Conte was also an outsider, elected in part to crack down on immigration. Conte is seen as a figurehead for the two right wing parties that won the last parliamentary elections: the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement and the far right League Party. Theirs is the first populist government to take power in Western Europe.
Guests:
Rachel Donadio, New York Times (@racheldonadio)
More:
Italy’s Voters Aren’t Anti-Immigration—But Their Government Is
Italy’s Populist Victory Is Both Tragedy and Farce