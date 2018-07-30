Wildfires from California to the Arctic -- it could get worse

We’re used to talking about wildfires this time of year, but there are lots of fires burning right now around the world: California, Greece, Scandinavia, the Arctic. Add that to heat waves in places like Japan and Canada. We speak with a climate scientist to understand what’s going on, and what trends could look like for years to come.



People light candles outside the parliament building to commemorate the victims of

a wildfire that left at least 91 dead, in Athens, Greece, July 30, 2018.

REUTERS/Costas Baltas

