The Carr Fire is one of three large fires raging across California right now. There’s also the Cranston Fire in Idyllwild. And the Ferguson Fire in Yosemite. The fires have claimed the lives of two firefighters. Thousands of people have had to evacuate.



The sun sets over hills burned by the Carr Fire west of Redding,

California, U.S. July 28, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Guests:

Jaclyn Cosgrove, LA Times

Ashley Buck, resident of Redding