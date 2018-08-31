Sticks and Stone can break our bones and words can really hurt us!
Stigmatized Language
Sticks and Stone can break our bones and words can really hurt us!
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people? In… Read More
How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More