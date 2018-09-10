ON AIR
Banter update: Leslie Moonves out at CBS following second Ronan Farrow exposé

Over the weekend, the New Yorker published a second story by Ronan Farrow about Les Moonves. This one chronicled six more allegations of graphic sexual misconduct by the CBS CEO. Moonves is now out at the company.

Sep 10, 2018

The ignoble end of Leslie Moonves' tenure at CBS represents the end of an era in television, and the first time reporting related to #MeToo has brought down the head of a Fortune 500 company. All of this comes about as Moonves had been locked in a legal battle with Shari Redstone, as she tried to force CBS and Viacom to merge, against the wishes of Moonves.

Now, CBS could look like an attractive asset to a telecom or tech company perhaps. As its future remains up in the air, so does its leadership. There's been rumblings that CBS should try and find a woman to lead, similar to what Amazon did when it brought in Jen Salke after the ouster of Roy Price.

Photo credit: David Shankbone.

Kim Masters

Kaitlin Parker

