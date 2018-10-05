ON AIR
DONATE!

Filmmaker Rudy Valdez on his intimate family documentary, 'The Sentence'

In 2008, ‘The Sentence’ director Rudy Valdez was working low-level production jobs when, out of the blue, his sister received a lengthy mandatory prison sentence on charges related to years-old drug crimes committed by her ex-boyfriend. Valdez tells us about becoming a filmmaker after setting out to document the lives of his sister’s kids and to show the impact of mandatory sentencing policies on families.

Oct 08, 2018

Rudy Valdez saw his family’s lives transformed overnight when his pregnant sister was arrested and slapped with a lengthy mandatory jail sentence on charges related to years-old drug crimes committed by her deceased ex-boyfriend. Valdez decided to pick up a camera and begin documenting the lives of his three young nieces, so that his sister would have a record of her daughters growing up. As he began to film more members of his family, he realized his home movies had evolved into something more serious. Almost ten years later, his documentary ‘The Sentence’ won a big award at Sundance and will premiere on HBO.

Hollywood news banter 7 MIN, 45 SEC

Guests:
Matt Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Rudy Valdez on his HBO documentary ‘The Sentence’ 19 MIN, 18 SEC

The new documentary ‘The Sentence’ opens with a Michigan family hustling to get six-year-old Autumn ready for her dance recital as her two younger sisters play in the background. Then the phone rings. It’s an incoming call from a federal prison, where their mom is being held.

Filming this scene is Autumn’s uncle, Rudy Valdez. His sister Cindy, devoted mom of three very young girls, was just beginning a mandatory 15-year prison sentence on conspiracy charges related to drug crimes committed by her then-deceased ex-boyfriend years before. In the intervening years, Cindy had completely changed her life, but the law was indifferent.

In ‘The Sentence,’ Valdez follows his family through the years-long nightmare of his sister’s sudden incarceration.  

Cindy’s husband Adam, as well as her parents, work to raise Cindy’s three daughters with as much connection to their mom as possible, through phone calls and occasional road trips from their home in Michigan to a prison in Illinois where Cindy is first incarcerated.

As time goes by, the strain of the separation deepens, especially when Cindy is moved to a much more distant prison in Florida.

For more than nine years, Valdez kept his camera rolling as his nieces grew up and he and his family desperately tried to find a way to shorten Cindy’s prison term.

‘The Sentence’ premiered at Sundance this year, where it brought theater-goers to tears and won the Audience Award for Documentary.

But when Valdez first starting filming, awards and festivals were the furthest thing from his mind. He tells us about the moment he realized he became a filmmaker and that this project would be a documentary.

‘The Sentence’ opens in theaters on October 12, and will premiere on HBO on Monday, October 15.

Guests:
Rudy Valdez, Filmmaker, director of ‘The Sentence' (@thereelrudyv)

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

