ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

Jon M. Chu and Kevin Kwan on the crazy gamble of 'Crazy Rich Asians'

Author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M. Chu passionately wanted the movie version of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to play in theaters. So they turned down a huge offer from Netflix and took their chances with Warner Brothers. Chu and Kwan talk about what they did for love when they made the first major studio movie to feature an all Asian cast in years.

Aug 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Director Jon M. Chu was thrilled when he got the chance to make ‘Crazy Rich Asians’--one of the only U.S. studio releases ever with an all Asian cast. Given that history, it’s not surprising that one of his biggest challenges was casting--specifically, finding the right actor to play leading man Nick Young. After a worldwide search, Chu ended up going with someone who wasn’t an actor at all. Chu and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan tell us about the unusual journey that led them to travel show host Henry Golding, and why they were committed to having their movie play in theaters, even if that meant turning down a crazy rich offer from Netflix.

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN
  • This year’s Oscars telecast was the lowest-rated in history, so ABC is desperate to boost the ratings. But the rule change by the Academy that adds a best “popular” film category to the Oscars is proving to be well, extremely unpopular.
  • The battle between CBS and Viacom rages on, and CBS folds its investigation of Les Moonves into its larger news investigation of Charlie Rose and Jeff Fager. And one of the CBS board members made a tape of Sumner Redstone, and his daughter Shari is not happy about it--the tape may demonstrate the full extent of Redstone’s poor health. A judge has ruled that the tape will not be made public, but it won’t be thrown out either.

Guests:
Matt Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Jon M. Chu and author Kevin Kwan on 'Crazy Rich Asians' 5 MIN

Near the beginning of the new movie ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ handsome Nick Young, played by Henry Golding, asks his Chinese-American girlfriend Rachel Chu, played by Constance Wu, to take a trip with him from New York to his home country of Singapore.

Soon they’re on a plane, and much to Rachel’s surprise, they’re flying first class and they’re treated like royalty. She gets Nick to admit his family has money, but she doesn’t realize how much money until her college roommate Peik Lin, played by Awkwafina, lays it out for her. Turns out the Young family were some of the original land developers in Singapore. They’ve got an empire to protect, and Nick’s mother Eleanore, played by Michelle Yeoh, has a very specific idea of the type of girl Nick should marry, and Rachel is not it.

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is based on the 2013 novel of the same name, written by Kevin Kwan. Both Kwan and director Jon M. Chu took the comedy very seriously because ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is the first American studio film in many years to feature an entirely Asian cast. Kwan and Chu joined us in the studio, just hours before their big red carpet premiere.

They told us why it was so important to them for their movie to play in theaters-- even though Netflix offered tons of money and a trilogy--and about the worldwide search for a cast that involved some Facebook friending and Instagram stalking.

 
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ trailer

Guests:
Jon M. Chu, director, “Crazy Rich Asians”
Kevin Kwan, Author of "Rich People Problems" (@kevinkwanbooks)

CREDITS

(L-R) HENRY GOLDING, executive producer and author KEVIN KWAN, director JON M. CHU and CONSTANCE WU on the set of "CRAZY RICH ASIANS," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo: Credit: Sanja Bucko.

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Without China, who will take all our recycling?
For The Curious Blog

Without China, who will take all our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In the… Read More

Aug 10, 2018

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill
For The Curious Blog

The China Ban: Why more of your recyclables are going to the landfill For decades, the recycling market was driven by China, which was buying a lot of what was coming out of our blue recycle bins here in LA and in the… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast
For The Curious Blog

Crazy Rich Asians: The personal stakes for director Jon M. Chu and the cast For the first time since 1993’s “The Joy Luck Club,” a major Hollywood studio is out with a film featuring an all-Asian cast. “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu… Read More

Aug 09, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed