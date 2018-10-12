ON AIR
DONATE!

Justine Bateman on her new book, ‘Fame: The Hijacking of Reality'

What’s it like to be suddenly famous at 16? Justine Bateman found out when she was cast as Mallory in the hit NBC sitcom ‘Family Ties.’ More than 30 years later, she has a lot to say about fame--so much, in fact, that she’s written a book on the subject. 'Fame' explores having it, losing it, and the country's undying obsession with it.

Oct 12, 2018

For Justine Bateman, fame came fast back in 1982, when she was cast at age 16 in the hit NBC sitcom 'Family Ties'. In her new book ‘Fame: The Hijacking of Reality,’ Bateman doesn’t hold back about the ups and downs of sudden fame--and the gradual loss of fame. She tells us why she felt compelled to write this book now and about going to UCLA in her 40’s to get a degree in computer science. Plus, a lightning round of banter for a newsy week.

Hollywood news banter 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Justine Bateman on her new book, ‘Fame’ 19 MIN, 38 SEC

The NBC sitcom ‘Family Ties’ ran for seven seasons, from 1982 to 1989--a decade-defining piece of pop culture.

Michael J. Fox played ambitious young Republican Alex P. Keaton, eager to push back against his liberal parents. Justine bateman played his sister Mallory, who favored fashion over academics.

It’s hard to grasp now--even if you were around in the days when TV was dominated by just three big broadcast networks--the kind of fame that came with being on a hit sitcom.

In her book ‘Fame,’ Justine Bateman describes it vividly--the overwhelming impact of suddenly gaining it and slowly losing it.

After ‘Family Ties,’ Bateman continued to act before moving more into writing and producing, especially in the digital space.

She started as a freshman at UCLA in her mid-40’s to get a degree in computer science--which she completed in 2016. She also directed a short film that premiered at Toronto last year.

As all that was happening, Bateman continued to gather her thoughts on fame. She shares with us what she’s learned from years of thinking about the evolution of fame in America, and living it herself.

Justine Bateman, author of 'Fame.' Photo credit: Steven Meiers.

Guests:
Justine Bateman, actor

Fame

Justine Bateman

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

