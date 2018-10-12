For Justine Bateman, fame came fast back in 1982, when she was cast at age 16 in the hit NBC sitcom 'Family Ties'. In her new book ‘Fame: The Hijacking of Reality,’ Bateman doesn’t hold back about the ups and downs of sudden fame--and the gradual loss of fame. She tells us why she felt compelled to write this book now and about going to UCLA in her 40’s to get a degree in computer science. Plus, a lightning round of banter for a newsy week.
Justine Bateman on her new book, ‘Fame: The Hijacking of Reality'
What’s it like to be suddenly famous at 16? Justine Bateman found out when she was cast as Mallory in the hit NBC sitcom ‘Family Ties.’ More than 30 years later, she has a lot to say about fame--so much, in fact, that she’s written a book on the subject. 'Fame' explores having it, losing it, and the country's undying obsession with it.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- James Gunn has a new job. After being fired from Disney over years-old tweets, the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ director is now going to Warner Brothers to work on a rival comic’s franchise, DC’s ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel.
- Critics hated ‘Venom,’ but it’s worked extremely well for Sony.
- The streaming wars are real, especially with the announcement of a forthcoming WarnerMedia streaming service.
- Annapurna's sudden dropping of a highly-anticipated Fox News movie has the industry wondering, what’s going on with Megan Ellison’s company?
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The NBC sitcom ‘Family Ties’ ran for seven seasons, from 1982 to 1989--a decade-defining piece of pop culture.
Michael J. Fox played ambitious young Republican Alex P. Keaton, eager to push back against his liberal parents. Justine bateman played his sister Mallory, who favored fashion over academics.
It’s hard to grasp now--even if you were around in the days when TV was dominated by just three big broadcast networks--the kind of fame that came with being on a hit sitcom.
In her book ‘Fame,’ Justine Bateman describes it vividly--the overwhelming impact of suddenly gaining it and slowly losing it.
After ‘Family Ties,’ Bateman continued to act before moving more into writing and producing, especially in the digital space.
She started as a freshman at UCLA in her mid-40’s to get a degree in computer science--which she completed in 2016. She also directed a short film that premiered at Toronto last year.
As all that was happening, Bateman continued to gather her thoughts on fame. She shares with us what she’s learned from years of thinking about the evolution of fame in America, and living it herself.
Justine Bateman, author of 'Fame.' Photo credit: Steven Meiers.
Guests:
Justine Bateman, actor
Justine Bateman
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Filmmaker Rudy Valdez on his intimate family documentary, 'The Sentence' In 2008, ‘The Sentence’ director Rudy Valdez was working low-level production jobs when, out of the blue, his sister received a lengthy mandatory prison sentence on charges related to years-old drug crimes committed by her ex-boyfriend. Valdez tells us about becoming a filmmaker after setting out to document the lives of his sister’s kids and to show the impact of mandatory sentencing policies on families.
Musician and producer Quincy Jones & filmmaker Alan Hicks on 'Quincy' A new documentary about Quincy Jones looks at his incredible life and career that connected him to musicians from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson. Jones also composed dozens of film scores and produced movies and TV shows. We talk to Jones and director Alan Hicks, who made the documentary with Jones’ daughter Rashida. Plus, a banter bonus with journalist Keach Hagey about her new book, ‘The King of Content.’
Ethan Hawke on artistic ambition and his new film ‘Blaze’ As a teenager, Ethan Hawke had a breakout role in ‘Dead Poets Society.’ Hawke’s agents said they could make him into a huge star, and they were not thrilled when Hawke said he had something else in mind. Hawke tells us about pushing back against uberagent Michael Ovitz, marching to his own drumbeat and about directing his newest movie, ‘Blaze,’ a drama on the life of country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley.
Showrunner Carlton Cuse on ‘Jack Ryan’ and life after ‘Lost’ Writer-producer Carlton Cuse devoted six years of his life to the ABC megahit 'Lost.' When the show ended, he realized he'd have to figure out what to do next. Now showrunner of Amazon’s new 'Jack Ryan' series, Cuse talks about life after 'Lost' and why it took three-and-a-half years and many millions of dollars to bring the renowned Tom Clancy character to television for the first time.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Prop 8: What you need to know Prop 8 aims to regulate dialysis clinics, specifically putting a 15 percent cap on profits for these companies. KCET brings you what you need to know in just 1 minute. Read More
As gardens spring up in Skid Row some cry gentrification Nobody on the corner of 4th and Towne remembers exactly when the first garden appeared – only that it was swiftly followed by another, and then another. But everyone agrees… Read More
MacArthur ‘Genius’ Vijay Gupta on a traumatic childhood and finally being ‘seen’ LA Philharmonic violinist Vijay Gupta recently won a MacArthur “genius” grant, which are given to people who show “exceptional creativity in their work.” Gupta is known for launching Street Symphony,… Read More