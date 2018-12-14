Peter Jackson gives WWI footage new life in 'They Shall Not Grow Old'

The Business

Peter Jackson created new worlds for his ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Hobbit’ trilogies. His latest project, ‘They Shall Not Grow Old,’ is a documentary that magically brings to life hundred-year-old footage shot on the front lines of WWI. It was no easy feat, but forget jerky, black-and-white images. Jackson and his team added sound and color to footage that now seems as if it was shot just yesterday with modern cameras. Jackson tells us about hiring forensic lip readers to interpret conversations captured on silent film so actors could perform the lines, and how the techniques used in ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’ could be used on other old films, including some of his own.