When ‘Bourne Identity’ and ‘Jurassic World’ producer Frank Marshall was just starting his career, he got an irresistible offer: to work with Orson Welles on what would turn out to be the legendary director’s last film. ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ was still unfinished when Welles died in 1985, but Marshall was determined to see the job through. Marshall and fellow producer Filip Rymsza tell us how the quest to to get this quirky film released involved the Shah of Iran’s brother-in-law, Napoleonic law, and an Indiegogo campaign that failed but succeeded in getting some attention from Netflix.
Unknown crewmember, Edmund O’Brien, Frank Marshall, Mercedes McCambridge, Oja Kodar, and Orson Welles, behind the scenes on 'The Other Side of the Wind' Photo credit: José María Castellví/Netflix.
Producers Frank Marshall & Filip Rymsza on ‘The Other Side of the Wind’
When he was just starting his career, 'Indiana Jones' and 'Jurassic Park' producer Frank Marshall got a job with Orson Welles on what would be the legendary director's last film. It was still unfinished when Welles died in 1985, but Marshall was determined to see the job through. He and fellow producer Filip Rymsza tells us about the decades-long quest to finish 'The Other Side of the Wind.'
FROM THIS EPISODE
- For the upcoming awards season, Netflix is breaking its own previously established rules and allowing three movies to run in theaters before dropping on the streaming service. Granted, it’s a relatively short window of exclusivity--2 or 3 weeks--and only in a couple dozen theaters worldwide.
- ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is set to open strong and put Rami Malek in best actor contention, but there were tons of problems with director Bryan Singer behind the scenes--he was fired with two weeks of filming left. So why does he keep getting second chances?
- A very dark side of the content boom: the stunt community is facing injury and death after resources are being stretched too thin.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The finally finished Orson Welles movie ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ follows an aging Hollywood director trying to boost his flagging career by making a flashy movie called…‘The Other Side of the Wind.’
John Huston plays the lead, Jake Hannaford--a character who bears a certain resemblance to Welles. The movie is part mockumentary, part film-within-a-film and part Hollywood satire.
The production of ‘The Other Side of the Wind’ was troubled from day one--Welles was constantly running out of money. But famous writers, actors and directors clamored to get involved.
Welles worked on the film off and on for 6 years in the early 1970’s but never finished it before his death in 1985. ‘Bourne Identity’ and ‘Jurassic World’ producer Frank Marshall worked on the project as a young production assistant and long wanted to finish it, but the challenges were daunting. Finally he teamed up with producer Filip Rymsza and got the job done.
They tell us how they managed to wrangle the complicated rights to the film and what they think Orson Welles would feel about his movie being released on Netflix--where it’s finally available now.
Guests:
Frank Marshall, producer (@LeDoctor)
Filip Rymsza, Producer (@Filip_Jan)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
