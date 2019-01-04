Revisiting some favorite moments from the past year

The Business

This week, we’re taking one last look back at some of our favorite moments of the year that was. Stories of bold gambles, big inspirations, crazy coincidences and climbs back into the saddle--an actual saddle on a literal horse. We have writer and improv actor Kay Cannon about making the leap to directing with ‘Blockers;’ former rodeo star Brady Jandreau on the horrible injury that led to a leading role in the awards contender ‘The Rider;’ ‘Dear White People’ creator Justin Simien about the impact of growing up without ever seeing anyone like himself in movies or on TV; Tanya Saracho, creator of the Starz series ‘Vida,’ on dealing with a debilitating spinal infection as her show was about to launch; and ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ director Jon M. Chu and author Kevin Kwan on the proof that they were destined to work together.