Even though Montana is a deeply red state, it’s had some of the toughest election finance laws in the country. But Citizens United changed all that. A new thriller of a documentary called “Dark Money” follows the corporate cash flowing into the Big Sky State and tells a riveting cautionary tale for the rest of us.

