Dark Money

The toxic pit that’s the country’s largest Superfund site is a painful reminder of the corruption of Montana’s Copper Kings...and a warning of what corporate spending can still do to democracy today.

Jul 18, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Even though Montana is a deeply red state, it’s had some of the toughest election finance laws in the country. But Citizens United changed all that. A new thriller of a documentary called “Dark Money” follows the corporate cash flowing into the Big Sky State and tells a riveting cautionary tale for the rest of us.

Documentary clips in today’s intro:
No Más Bebés (2015): The story of a group of brave Mexican immigrant women who sued LA County doctors, the state and federal government after they went to the hospital to give birth...and were coerced into sterilization. 
Trophy (2017): Shaul Schwarz and Christina Clusiau's doc wades into the swampy waters where big game hunting and conservation collide. (Amazon, iTunes)
RBG (2018): The incredible life and work of “notorious” Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, in full relief. (Amazon, iTunes)

CREDITS

Host:
Matt Holzman

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt
Brigid Kelly

