There's a new Democratic super-majority in Sacramento –and while fiscally prudent Governor Jerry Brown is heading out of office, his successor Gavin Newsom is coming in after campaigning on a pretty expensive agenda. Lawmakers are already proposing bills that would rack up quite the tab, addressing everything from child poverty to Medi-Cal. And even though California is sitting at a $15 billion surplus, Newsom may face some tough decisions over whether to sign the pricey bills crossing his desk.
Enter Gavin Newsom
Credits
Guests:
Taryn Luna - LA Times - @TarynLuna, Guy Marzorati - KQED - @GuyMarzorati
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb