Heading for the fire exit

Thousands of Californians are spending the holidays deciding what to do next after devastating wildfires. The Camp Fire – in northern California – took out nearly an entire town, killing at least 86 people. And the Woolsey Fire, closer to home, left 3 people dead, chewing through nearly 100,000 acres in L.A. and Ventura Counties. Ken Pimlott knows those names all too well. He heads up the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, and today is his last day on the job.

Credits

Guest:
Ken Pimlott - California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection - @CALFIRE_CHIEF

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb

