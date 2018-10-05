ON AIR
Two California Senators, One Supreme Court Justice

With key votes expected by Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins and West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, Brett Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed as the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Two Senators who don’t support Kavanaugh represent California: Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. And both have played pivotal, if limited, roles in the confirmation and hearing process up to this point.

Oct 05, 2018

Guests:
David Lauter, Assistant Managing Editor, Los Angeles Times
Laurel Rosenhall, Cal Matters, @LaurelRosenhall

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

