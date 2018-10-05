With key votes expected by Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins and West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, Brett Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed as the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Two Senators who don’t support Kavanaugh represent California: Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. And both have played pivotal, if limited, roles in the confirmation and hearing process up to this point.
Two California Senators, One Supreme Court Justice
With key votes expected by Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins and West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, Brett Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed as the next Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court. Two Senators who don’t support Kavanaugh represent California: Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris. And both have played pivotal, if limited, roles in the confirmation and hearing process up to this point.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
David Lauter, Assistant Managing Editor, Los Angeles Times
Laurel Rosenhall, Cal Matters, @LaurelRosenhall
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
Ten Years Later, Any Lessons Learned? en years ago this month, Wall Street – and every other economic barometer – was in free fall. And that financial crisis was also a housing crisis. Some of the worst areas hit were communities all along Southern California’s I-15 freeway, from Rancho Cucamonga in the north… to Lake Elsinore in the south. So how what happened, and how's life along the 'Foreclosure Alley'?
The Golden State burns bright red The acreage keeps ticking up on a stubborn wildfire burning in a part of California that hasn’t in several decades. At last check, the Holy Fire has charred more than 18,000 acres. And with containment sitting in the single digits, it’s not looking like this will be put out soon. The fire is threatening homes and causing a host of other problems for residents living near the flames and downwind.
Who decides when cops open fire? The LAPD has shot and killed 2 innocent people in the past several weeks during police activity. The tragedies have prompted apologies from the Chief of Police and possible legal action. They have also spurred a broader conversation around when police officers should use their weapons, especially when there are a lot of people around.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The company behind LA’s new election infrastructure A global industry has developed around how votes are cast and counted in elections. This industry serves national and local governments, selling them election-related products like voting machines, voter education… Read More
Prop 5: What you need to know Prop. 5 offers a tax break to homeowners age 55 or older, or those who are severely disabled. It allows them to take a portion of their lowered property tax… Read More