Ike Barinholtz: "The Oath’’

Inspired by his own family dynamic, comedian and writer Ike Barinholtz was moved to tell a story of political divide and the ways it affects relationships between friends, family and the country as a whole. In his directorial debut, "The Oath" shows a close group of friends and family who are faced with a peculiar government mandated request on Thanksgiving, and the events that transpire from it. Today on The Treatment, Barinholtz talks drawing from years of sketch-comedy experience for his directing style through a heavy topic as well as getting feedback from friend and fellow comedian/writer Jordan Peele on the tone and pacing of a comedic-thriller film.