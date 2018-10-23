ON AIR
Ike Barinholtz: "The Oath’’

Director Ike Barinholtz on tackling the tone of his politically charged directorial debut “The Oath”.

Oct 26, 2018

Inspired by his own family dynamic, comedian and writer Ike Barinholtz was moved to tell a story of political divide and the ways it affects relationships between friends, family and the country as a whole. In his directorial debut, "The Oath" shows a close group of friends and family who are faced with a peculiar government mandated request on Thanksgiving, and the events that transpire from it. Today on The Treatment, Barinholtz talks drawing from years of sketch-comedy experience for his directing style through a heavy topic as well as getting feedback from friend and fellow comedian/writer Jordan Peele on the tone and pacing of a comedic-thriller film.

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

