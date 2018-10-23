Inspired by his own family dynamic, comedian and writer Ike Barinholtz was moved to tell a story of political divide and the ways it affects relationships between friends, family and the country as a whole. In his directorial debut, "The Oath" shows a close group of friends and family who are faced with a peculiar government mandated request on Thanksgiving, and the events that transpire from it. Today on The Treatment, Barinholtz talks drawing from years of sketch-comedy experience for his directing style through a heavy topic as well as getting feedback from friend and fellow comedian/writer Jordan Peele on the tone and pacing of a comedic-thriller film.
Ike Barinholtz: "The Oath’’
Director Ike Barinholtz on tackling the tone of his politically charged directorial debut “The Oath”.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
More From The Treatment
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Senate candidate Kevin de León on values, health care for all, and abolishing ICE State Senator Kevin de León, who is challenging fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein for her U.S. Senate seat, says he wants voters to see him as a progressive option. If elected,… Read More
Prop 12: What you need to know Prop 12 would ban the sale of meat and eggs from farm animals held in very small cages. It’s not the first time humane eggs and meat have been on… Read More