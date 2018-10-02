ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
TREATMENT

THE<br>TREATMENTTHE<br>TREATMENT

Jeremy Ungar: "Ride’’

Director Jeremy Ungar discusses the dark side of an LA ride-share experience in "Ride".

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 03, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In "Ride", first-time director Jeremy Ungar tells the story of three strangers who meet during an Uber-esque ride share experience in LA that takes a turn for the worse. Joining Elvis on today's episode, Ungar talks casting Bella Thorne and the quintessential LA vibe she adds to the film and his inspirations that led this particular thriller to be his debut feature.

Guests:
Jeremy Ungar, Director of "Ride"

CREDITS

Host:
Elvis Mitchell

Producers:
Blake Veit

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Treatment

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Prop 4: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 4: What you need to know Prop. 4 would authorize $1.5 billion in bonds to go towards children’s hospitals. That money would be used on construction, renovation, and expansion projects. KCET brings you what you need to… Read More

Oct 03, 2018

Prop 3: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Prop 3: What you need to know Prop. 3 is a bond to raise $9 billion for water-related infrastructure projects. KCET brings you what you need to know in just 1 minute.   Read More

Oct 02, 2018

A coffee shop conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de León
For The Curious Blog

A coffee shop conversation with U.S. Senate candidate Kevin de León After a morning of attending rallies, shaking voters’ hands and posing for selfies with supporters, Kevin de León is hungry, so he asks to meet me at a coffee shop… Read More

Oct 01, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed