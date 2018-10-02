In "Ride", first-time director Jeremy Ungar tells the story of three strangers who meet during an Uber-esque ride share experience in LA that takes a turn for the worse. Joining Elvis on today's episode, Ungar talks casting Bella Thorne and the quintessential LA vibe she adds to the film and his inspirations that led this particular thriller to be his debut feature.
Jeremy Ungar: "Ride’’
Director Jeremy Ungar discusses the dark side of an LA ride-share experience in "Ride".
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Jeremy Ungar, Director of "Ride"
CREDITS
Host:
Elvis Mitchell
Producers:
Blake Veit
