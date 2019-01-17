Spike Lee: "BlacKkKlansman’’

The Treatment

For over 20 years, director Spike Lee has pushed the boundaries of racism, politics and urban violence in his films. In his newest venture, he teams up with Jordan Peele to tell the biographical story of Ron Stallworth, the first black officer hired in the Colorado Springs Police Department who goes on assignment to infiltrate the KKK in the 1970's. Today on The Treatment, Lee discusses his career in proving the power of words and continuing to teach students about the importance of film history as tenured film professor at NYU.