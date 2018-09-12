ON AIR
Climate Change and Big Money for New Technology

California leads the nation in reducing greenhouse emissions, but Governor Jerry Brown concedes that’s just the beginning. Will his global conference on climate change make any difference? Not without trillions of dollars, which will have to come from private investors. We’ll hear about some exotic technologies attracting that kind of money.      

Sep 12, 2018

“Carbon recapture,” “sequestration,” and “recycling” are now among strategies investors are exploring to control carbon emissions. They could be sucked from the air to end up as plastics or be buried under the ground. As Gov. Jerry Brown hosts yet another conference to talk about climate change, we’ll hear about the need for trillions of dollars in private financing. But will such projects divert efforts from the ultimate goal of eliminating greenhouse gases?

Photo credit: Creative Commons.

Guests:
Jeffrey Ball, Scholar-in-residence Stanford. Writer on energy & environment in The Atlantic, FortuneMagazine, etc., @Jeff_Ball
Gaurav Sant, Assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA., @UCLAengineering
Glen Peters, Senior researcher at the Center for International Climate Research/CICERO in Oslo, Norway., @Glen_Peters

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

