The Kavanaugh Factor and the Midterm Elections

The latest Supreme Court confirmation tested the constitutional separation between executive, legislative and judicial powers. The new, right-wing majority will likely guarantee continued division over politics, culture and ideology. We’ll hear how the court might rule on controversial issues. We’ll also look around the country at how these weeks of brutal confrontations might impact next month’s elections to the Senate and Congress.

A protester against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the Warren E. Burger Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo credit: Lorie Shaull