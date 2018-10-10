ON AIR
The Kavanaugh Factor and the Midterm Elections

Republicans have secured their long-term goal: a right-wing majority on the U.S. Supreme Court. There are conflicting expectations for rulings on abortion, immigration, voting rights--and the powers of both the White House and Congress. In this divided nation, public trust in the rule of law is also at stake. How will the bitter battle over Brett Kavanaugh impact next month’s midterm elections?

Oct 10, 2018

The latest Supreme Court confirmation tested the constitutional separation between executive, legislative and judicial powers. The new, right-wing majority will likely guarantee continued division over politics, culture and ideology. We’ll hear how the court might rule on controversial issues. We’ll also look around the country at how these weeks of brutal confrontations might impact next month’s elections to the Senate and Congress.

 

A protester against the confirmation of U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh outside the Warren E. Burger Federal Building in St. Paul, Minnesota. Photo credit: Lorie Shaull 

Guests:
Dahlia Lithwick, Legal Affairs correspondent for Slate, @dahlialithwick
Mona Charen, Columnist. Senior Fellow Ethics and Public Policy Center. Author of Sex Matters, @monacharenEPPC
Larry Sabato, Director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics and editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball. He’s author of “The Kennedy Half Century; The Presidency, Assassination, and Lasting Legacy of John F. Kennedy.”, @larrysabato

Host:
Warren Olney

Producers:
Andrea Brody

