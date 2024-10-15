Election 2024: CA Props Explained
Got questions on how to vote? Check out CalMatters' 2024 Voting FAQ for everything you need to know about casting your ballot on Nov. 5.
In November, voters will determine the fate of 10 propositions — including whether to borrow a combined $20 billion for climate programs and school construction, whether to approve three amendments to the state constitution and what direction to take on crime, health care and taxes. CalMatters' Props In A Minute videos, formatted for YouTube Shorts, will help you learn more about the issues. CalMatters is a nonpartisan and nonprofit news organization bringing Californians stories that probe, explain and explore solutions to quality of life issues while holding our leaders accountable.
Prop 2
Proposition 2 would provide $8.5 billion to K-12 schools and $1.5 billion to community colleges to renovate, fix and construct facilities. The money would be distributed through matching grants, with the state paying a greater share of costs for less affluent districts and those with higher numbers of English learners and foster youth. Some of the money would be set aside for removing lead from water, creating transitional kindergarten classrooms and building career and technical education facilities.
Vote YES if you want to authorize the state to borrow $10 billion to repair K-12 schools and community colleges.
Vote NO if you do not want to authorize the state to borrow $10 billion to repair K-12 schools and community colleges.
Prop 3
Should California reaffirm the right of same-sex couples to marry? Proposition 3 would enshrine the right to same-sex marriage into the California constitution, repealing Proposition 8 — a measure approved by voters in 2008 that defined marriage as between a man and a woman. In practice, the ballot measure would not change who can marry.
Vote YES if you want to update the language in the California constitution to match who can currently marry, which includes same-sex couples.
Vote NO if you do not want to update the California Constitution to include marriage equality.
Prop 6
Should California limit forced labor in state prisons? Proposition 6 would amend the California Constitution to prohibit the state from punishing inmates with involuntary work assignments and from disciplining those who refuse to work. Instead, state prisons could set up a volunteer work assignment program to take time off sentences in the form of credits. It would let county or city ordinances set up a pay scale for inmates in local jails. The measure’s potential costs remain unknown and a point of contention, though a related law says compensation would be set by the state corrections department.
Vote YES if you want to prohibit involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
Vote NO if you do not want to prohibit involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
Prop 32
Should California raise the state minimum wage to $18 an hour? Proposition 32 would raise the minimum wage to $17 for the remainder of 2024, and $18 an hour starting in January 2025 — a bump from the current $16. Small businesses with 25 or fewer employees would be required to start paying at least $17 next year, and $18 in 2026. If voters say “yes,” California will have the nation’s highest state minimum wage.
Vote YES if you want to require most California employers to pay at least $17 an hour immediately, and $18 in January.
Vote NO if you want to leave the state minimum wage at $16 an hour.
Prop 33
Should California allow local governments to impose rent controls? Many cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, limit the amount a landlord can raise the rent each year — a policy known as rent control. But for nearly 30 years, California has imposed limits on those limits, via a law known as Costa-Hawkins. Cities cannot set rent control on single-family homes or apartments built after 1995. And landlords are free to set their own rental rates when new tenants move in. If Proposition 33 passes, that would change. Cities would be allowed to control rents on any type of housing – including single-family homes and new apartments, and for new tenants.
Vote YES if you want California cities to expand rent control.
Vote NO if you do not want to change how rent control is regulated in California.
Prop 36
Proposition 36 would reclassify some misdemeanor theft and drug crimes as felonies. The measure would also create a new category of crime — a “treatment-mandated felony.” People who don’t contest the charges could complete drug treatment instead of going to prison, but if they don’t finish treatment, they still face up to three years in prison.
Vote YES if you want to increase the penalties for some theft and drug crimes.
Vote NO if you do not want to increase the penalties for some theft and drug crimes.
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
More from KCRW
Will lowest-paid CA workers get a raise? Voters to decideBusiness & Economy
Voters will have the chance to raise the state minimum wage to $18 with Prop 32. Wages are usually a hot topic in the state, but campaign spending is low.
Trump biopic ‘The Apprentice’ will hit theaters pre-election — here’s howEntertainment
“The Apprentice” screenwriter Gabriel Sherman and distributor Tom Ortenberg share the risky process of bringing their Donald Trump biopic to theaters ahead of the 2024 election.
Here’s what ‘Wild Rituals’ author Caitlin O’Connell learned from the elephantsPsychology
Cailtin O’Connell, author of “Wild Rituals: 10 Lessons Animals Can Teach Us About Connection, Community, and Ourselves,” shares insights into the ways in which elephants relate.
This chocolate bar is an edible civics lesson in political inequalityFood & Drink
Ben Blount and Bryan Kett created a chocolate bar to explain why our congressional districts have such weird shapes (hint: gerrymandering).
Enforcing composting laws: California fails, Massachusetts succeedsFood & Drink
California and eight other states mandate composting to reduce the amount of food sent to landfills. But so far, most of the laws haven’t done much, according to new research.
Starlink proves useful in aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and MiltonEnvironment
Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, says it’s waived fees for customers in hurricane-affected areas. The company is growing, but rivals may be coming.