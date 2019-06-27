As LA prepares to regulate short term rentals, not everyone's happy about it. Also, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla reacts to the Supreme Court's decision to leave the citizenship question off the 2020 census form.
A pending rule change for Airbnb and other short-term rentals in LA
From this Episode:
LA's new rules for short-term rentals: Who are the winners and losers?
Airbnb and other vacation rental companies have been operating in LA for years, but the city’s been slow to regulate them -- until now. On July 1, LA’s first...
9 min, 25 sec
Secretary of State Alex Padilla on Supreme Court 2020 Census decision
The nation’s highest court rejected the Trump administration’s argument to add a citizenship question to next year’s census.
9 min, 18 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes