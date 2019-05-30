Next week marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of prayer and reflection for roughly half a million Muslims living in Southern California. A big part of the holiday is fasting from dawn until sunset. But as the sun goes down each evening, family and friends gather to pray and share a meal.
After sunset, LA’s muslims gather to break their Ramadan fast
From this Episode:
After a day of fasting, LA’s muslims gather and break bread for Iftar
It sounds like a typical weeknight at the home of Jihad Turk and Anjum Mir.
5 min, 50 sec
Disney, Netflix, others may boycott production in Georgia if abortion law passes
Another major studio is reconsidering its production in the state of Georgia, in the wake of a new near full-abortion ban law signed by the governor. The law would make...
6 min, 5 sec
Santa Barbara plans to raise trash rates as landfill fills up
With its beautiful beaches and gated estates, Santa Barbara has an unsightly problem: too much trash, and not a lot of room left to bury it. The local dump is filling up,...
6 min, 33 sec
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes