After sunset, LA’s muslims gather to break their Ramadan fast

Hosted by
In West LA, Muslims break their daily Ramadan fast at sunset with an evening meal called iftar.

In West LA, Muslims break their daily Ramadan fast at sunset with an evening meal called iftar. Photo credit: Benjamin Gottlieb

Next week marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of prayer and reflection for roughly half a million Muslims living in Southern California. A big part of the holiday is fasting from dawn until sunset. But as the sun goes down each evening, family and friends gather to pray and share a meal.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes