17-year-old Lupe Felix used to go to high school in Boyle Heights, but she moved to Tijuana last summer to live with her mom, who was deported. It's now Lupe’s senior year, and each day, she gets up at the crack of dawn to cross the border to go to school in San Diego.
Crossing the Mexican border, twice a day, to get to high school
Meet Lupe Félix, who crosses the US-Mexico border twice a day for high school
For Lupe Félix, senior year was supposed to be all about prom, hanging out with friends and graduation. She envisioned that her mom would be at her graduation, celebrating...
