Crossing the Mexican border, twice a day, to get to high school

A sign at the pedestrian bridge over the Tijuana River heading to the US border crossing.

A sign at the pedestrian bridge over the Tijuana River heading to the US border crossing. Photo credit: Jesse Hardman

17-year-old Lupe Felix used to go to high school in Boyle Heights, but she moved to Tijuana last summer to live with her mom, who was deported. It's now Lupe’s senior year, and each day, she gets up at the crack of dawn to cross the border to go to school in San Diego.

