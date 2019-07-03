In Highland Park, you can rent a 2,000 square foot single family home for less than $600 a month, if you're willing to share it with 24 roommates. Also, the LA Brea Tar Pits is planning a new look.
How 25 roommates are able to share 1 Highland Park house
How to afford LA? Get 24 roommates
It’s no secret that Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. A one bedroom apartment averages $2500. However, for $580 you can get a bunk in a 5-bedroom Highland Park craftsman.
A dire fate for South Central Farm in South LA
LA City Council has put what may have been the final nail in the coffin of the South Central Farm: a 14-acre neighborhood farm that has been fought over since 2006.
