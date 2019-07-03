How 25 roommates are able to share 1 Highland Park house

Hosted by
Two roommates in a house shared by 25 people total.

Two roommates in a house shared by 25 people total. Photo by Amy Ta

In Highland Park, you can rent a 2,000 square foot single family home for less than $600 a month, if you're willing to share it with 24 roommates. Also, the LA Brea Tar Pits is planning a new look.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes