On the brink of homelessness, how singer Jonny Fair survives

Johnny Fair

Johnny Fair Photo credit: Jackson Cantrell

Jonny Fair, like tens of thousands of others in LA County, is mentally ill and can’t hold a steady job. Now he’s at risk of losing his Long Beach apartment due to a rent increase. We hear his story, and look at what services are out there for people in his situation. Plus, a critical take on Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Green New Deal for LA.

