Jonny Fair, like tens of thousands of others in LA County, is mentally ill and can’t hold a steady job. Now he’s at risk of losing his Long Beach apartment due to a rent increase. We hear his story, and look at what services are out there for people in his situation. Plus, a critical take on Mayor Eric Garcetti’s Green New Deal for LA.
On the brink of homelessness, how singer Jonny Fair survives
From this Episode:
Once a successful singer, Jonny Fair struggles with mental health and housing
Jonny Fair is a former musician, and motorcycle salesman who lives in Long Beach. As recently as 2012 he played in venues across the United States and recorded tracks with...
Who’s helping LA’s mentally ill on the street, and are they doing a good job?
One in four homeless people suffer from a mental illness, and although there are services out there provided by the LA County Department of Mental Health and local...
Credits
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes