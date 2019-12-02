Chinese Lantern Festival lights up the night sky

A modern take on an ancient, Chinese festival has found a home in eastern LA County for the next month. The Chinese Lantern Festival, as it is called, has thousands of lanterns on display made from colorful fabrics and metal framing. Some are shaped into trees, and others into bunnies, peacocks and forests of glowing flowers. The festival takes place on weekends, and most weekdays, at the Pomona Fairplex through January 5, 2019.





A rabbit at the Chinese Lantern Festival in Pomona. Photo by Benjamin Gottlieb.



