Most daycares are open during the day, but what if you work at night and don't have anyone to look after your kids? That's where 24-hour daycare comes in. Plus, LA has a spate of new vegan restaurants.
Puzzles, paints and 1 am pickups: peek inside a 24-hour daycare
When parents work the night shift, babies need a safe place to sleep
Like any daycare, Penny & Peggy Nairn’s 24 hour childcare and Early Education Center is full of toys and games and puzzles and paints. However, at this center, which is open...
12 min, 3 sec
College Board considers a student's hardships on the SAT
Statistics have shown that kids from wealthy families generally score much higher on standardized tests than kids from poorer families. Now the College Board -- the company...
5 min, 21 sec
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes