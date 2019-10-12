UCLA launches new institute to study kindness

A female soldier giving a toy to a child. Photo credit: skeeze/Pixabay.

Civility, compassion, kindness. Is there a shortage of these today, particularly in public life? Jenifer and Matthew Harris seem to think so. Through their Bedari Foundation, they recently gave UCLA $20 million to start an institute devoted to the study of kindness. It’s called the Bedari Kindness Institute, and it’s lead by UCLA anthropology professor Daniel Fessler.

Daniel Fessler - Anthropology professor at UCLA

Steve Chiotakis

Christian Bordal, Jenna Kagel