SoCal Edison works to mitigate wildfires

Hosted by
An Edison employee replacing old electrical wires with new insulated wires in Acton.

An Edison employee replacing old electrical wires with new insulated wires in Acton. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

Utility companies were to blame for some of the terrible fires that have happened over the last couple of years. Now, they're trying to prepare their infrastructure for the coming season. And reporter Gustavo Arellano visits Trona, a small town that was hard hit by last week's earthquakes.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes