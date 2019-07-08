Utility companies were to blame for some of the terrible fires that have happened over the last couple of years. Now, they're trying to prepare their infrastructure for the coming season. And reporter Gustavo Arellano visits Trona, a small town that was hard hit by last week's earthquakes.
SoCal Edison works to mitigate wildfires
California’s big utilities vow to spend billions on wildfire mitigation
On a rural road in the town of Acton, about an hour north of Los Angeles on the edge of the High Desert, utility crews are unspooling a long line of new electrical...
LA’s worsening air quality
Despite the hardening of California’s electrical infrastructure, wildfires will continue to burn. When they do, the smoke often blankets an entire region.
