Synagogues step up security after Poway shooting, but question their approach

Hosted by
An exhibit at the The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust.

An exhibit at the The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust. Photo credit: Benjamin Gottlieb.

The shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County has led places of worship to lock doors, hire guards and install metal detectors. But some faith leaders advocate for a different approach. And in South LA, Rodeo Street has been renamed Obama Boulevard to honor America's first African American president.

From this Episode:

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Christian Bordal, Kathryn Barnes