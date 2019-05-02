The shooting at a synagogue in San Diego County has led places of worship to lock doors, hire guards and install metal detectors. But some faith leaders advocate for a different approach. And in South LA, Rodeo Street has been renamed Obama Boulevard to honor America's first African American president.
Synagogues step up security after Poway shooting, but question their approach
Scared, but not surprised after synagogue shooting
On Saturday, a gunman walked into a synagogue in San Diego County, on the last day of Passover, and opened fire killing one person and injuring three others, including the...
7 min, 7 sec
Do more guards, guns and gates make worshippers safer?
Synagogues and other places of worship have stepped up their security over the past several years due to recent shootings, and that often means more metal detectors and...
11 min, 11 sec
