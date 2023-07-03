Hot July 4? LA’s chief heat officer says avoid coffee, alcohol

SoCal has been lucky so far this year when it comes to heat waves. The May Gray and June Gloom have kept triple-digit days at bay. But sweltering days are coming, so KCRW gets tips on preparing from LA Chief Heat Officer Marta Segura.

“Stay hydrated, stay in the shade. … Wear light-colored, lightweight clothing. Take cold showers. Definitely try to avoid caffeine, coffee, sodas, alcohol because those dehydrate you,” says Segura.

For those planning to drink alcohol on hot days, Segura suggests drinking more water leading up to festivities. “If you have a celebration at night, over-hydrate yourself so that you can compensate for the loss in hydration from that celebration.”

She also advises Angelenos to look out for warning signs of heat exhaustion, like cramps, tiredness, dizziness, and headaches. “If you go into heatstroke, you actually stop sweating because you've lost so much liquid. That's a real direct sign that you might want to call 911 and seek medical attention.”



