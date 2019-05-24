In a Memorial Day rebroadcast of Greater LA’s pilot episode, KCRW’s Steve Chiotakis visits a giant car shredder between the Ports of L.A. and Long Beach on the aptly named Terminal Island.
Visit the place where cars go to die in L.A.
At the end of the Harbor Freeway, just across the Vincent Thomas Bridge are the Ports of L.A and Long Beach. Here, massive cargo ships carry goods in and out of the region.
